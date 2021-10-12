Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,460.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $6,460.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00123286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.68 or 1.00131438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.01 or 0.06174315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

