Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. 45 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKNO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

