Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $31.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,745.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,806.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,564.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

