Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steginsky Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 182.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $30.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,746.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,806.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,564.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

