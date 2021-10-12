Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $42.45 on Tuesday, hitting $2,735.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,791.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,525.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

