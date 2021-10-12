Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $41.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,737.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,791.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,525.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

