Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $46.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,731.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,791.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,525.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

