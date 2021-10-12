Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Mirova

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $57.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2,721.00. 60,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,525.48. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

