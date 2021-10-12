Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 7,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 345.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $41.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,737.08. 40,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,791.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,525.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

