Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,392,464.80 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,392,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 1st, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,765,500.00.

ALTR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,717. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -782.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

