Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Up 0.8%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30. 212,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,915,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
About Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.