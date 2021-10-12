Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Up 0.8%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30. 212,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,915,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. 4.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

