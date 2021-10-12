Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.27% of Alteryx worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,150. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

