Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.