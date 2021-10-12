Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Acquires C$75,000.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,108,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,136.75.

Shares of Amarillo Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. 217,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,149. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

