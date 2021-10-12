Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Acquires C$75,000.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,108,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,136.75.
Shares of Amarillo Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. 217,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,149. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Amarillo Gold Company Profile
