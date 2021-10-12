Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 261.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $496,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,248.61. 33,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,355.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,370.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

