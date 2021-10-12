Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,246.92. 41,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,355.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3,370.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.