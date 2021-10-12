Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,525 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Amazon.com worth $2,183,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,254.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,355.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,370.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

