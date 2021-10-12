Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,250.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,355.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,370.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

