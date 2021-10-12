AMEPAY (AME) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.59 million and $508,126.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

