AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $690.92 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $703.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $654.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

