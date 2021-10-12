American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 28,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of American Express worth $242,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

