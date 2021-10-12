American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,833 shares during the period. American Outdoor Brands comprises 7.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 3.64% of American Outdoor Brands worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $8,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 84,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

