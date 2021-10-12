American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,691 shares.The stock last traded at $26.40 and had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a PE ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

