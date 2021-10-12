American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Mirova

Mirova increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 0.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,704,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,681,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.98. 4,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,142. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.