Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

