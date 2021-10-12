Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 4.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 6.85% of Americold Realty Trust worth $675,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,882. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.