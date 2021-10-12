Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.33% of Ameriprise Financial worth $377,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $277.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $284.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

