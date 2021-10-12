Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $277.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $284.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,709.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,052,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,917,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.