AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,651 shares of company stock worth $7,969,526 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

