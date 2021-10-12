Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading Down 1.2%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 96,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 684,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

