Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,671.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 38,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after buying an additional 122,607 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.42.

Amgen stock opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $206.59 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

