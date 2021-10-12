Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Boosted by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,533. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.39. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.59 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

