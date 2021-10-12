Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Amphenol worth $311,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

