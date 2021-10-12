Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,218 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of Amphenol worth $75,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,652,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $385,638,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,189,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,696. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.