Ampleforth (AMPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.26 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $88.50 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 120,226,628 coins and its circulating supply is 91,291,343 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

