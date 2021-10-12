ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

AMSSY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.64. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

