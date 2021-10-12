AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Shares of AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 4870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

AMTD International Company Profile (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

