Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report sales of $149.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.98 million to $151.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $611.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

8X8 stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

