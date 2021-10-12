Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

