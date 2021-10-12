Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post sales of $19.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.44 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.56 million, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $98.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

