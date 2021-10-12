Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post $0.53 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kaman by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 77,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,771. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

