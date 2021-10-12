Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.27 Million

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post sales of $99.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the highest is $105.24 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $70.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LYTS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,529,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

