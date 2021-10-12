Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.70. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34. PTC has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 46.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 217,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PTC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PTC by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

