Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce sales of $85.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.89 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $304.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $313.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.22 million, with estimates ranging from $284.85 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million.

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

SB opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

