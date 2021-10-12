Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $213.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.75. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

