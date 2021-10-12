Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

