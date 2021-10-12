Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The Beauty Health stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 4,066,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,814,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

