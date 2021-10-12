Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.74. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.45.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

