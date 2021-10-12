Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $3.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $2.84. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,614 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

