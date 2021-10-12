Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. 28,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,139. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.